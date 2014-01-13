Scrum Roles and Responsibilities Game

This is a game that I have used many, many in my Scrum training courses. I have found it is a great way to help trainees understand the differences between the Scrum roles and importantly what each role should be focusing on.
The physical interaction and discussion elements encourage everyone to participate and really helps to make the lessons learnt stick in the students brains.
The format of that game can also be easily reused to teach other topics. Such as what is included in our different Definitions of Done (Release, Feature, User Story).